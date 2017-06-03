Family fun in new show

Three superstar puppets are bringing their new family show direct from CITV to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Sooty Show starring Sooty, Sweep, Soo, and Richard Cadell will be at the venue in Grand Parade next Sunday, June 10, at 11am and 2.30pm.

They will be joined by guest stars Butch and Ramsbottom in this touring show of more than 25 dates across the UK.

It will follow Mr Slater, who has put Richard in charge of running the show, but nothing is going to plan.

Sooty’s magic tricks turn messy and Sweep’s escapology act gets him all tied up.

A spokesman for the show said: “Expect magic, music and mayhem, with buckets full of audience participation.

“The Sooty Show is an unmissable treat for the whole family.

“Join us for this sparkling new production, but definitely don’t expect Sooty to be on his best behaviour.”

Of the show, Richard Cadell said: “Sooty can’t wait to be back on tour.

“Sooty’s got a new high-powered water pistol for this special occasion – bring your raincoats.”

Audiences will also have the chance to meet Richard and Sooty after the show.

Tickets are priced at £13.50 for adults, £11.50 for children, and £45 for a family ticket.

To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.