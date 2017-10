Skegness Musical Theatre Company and Richmond Voices present an evening of music at The Richmond School, in Skegness.

Curtain Up will include songs from well-loved musicals at the venue in Richmond Drive.

Shows are on Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3.

Music is from 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £5 for adults and £3 for children, are available from rebecca.sylvester@richmonds.lincs.sch.uk