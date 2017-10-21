Search

Evening of jazz at Spilsby Theatre with quartet

Saxophone quartet The Sax Works are to perform at Spilsby Theatre next Friday, October 27.

They will appear as part of a monthly jazz and easy listening event.

Doors open at 7.30pm, and music is from 8pm.

Entry is free, and donations are welcome.