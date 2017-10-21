Evening of jazz at Spilsby Theatre with quartet

Saxophone quartet The Sax Works are to perform at Spilsby Theatre next Friday, October 27.
They will appear as part of a monthly jazz and easy listening event.
Doors open at 7.30pm, and music is from 8pm.
Entry is free, and donations are welcome.
Saxophone quartet The Sax Works are to perform at Spilsby Theatre next Friday, October 27.
They will appear as part of a monthly jazz and easy listening event.
Doors open at 7.30pm, and music is from 8pm.
Entry is free, and donations are welcome.
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.