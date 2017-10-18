Evening of folk for good cause

A singer who is compared to the likes of Eva Cassidy is set to perform at a fundraising concert at Spilsby Theatre this weekend.

Saskia Griffiths-Moore will be at the venue in Church Street on Saturday, October 21, from 7.30pm, in aid of End Youth Homelessness, a charity which supports young people who find themselves homeless.

Saskia decided to pursue her music career in 2014 and has since released three EPs and played concerts in venues across England.

A spokesman for the show said: “Frequently compared to Joan Baez, Joni Mitchell and Eva Cassidy for her extraordinary vocal tone, Saskia’s original songs draw on the genres of Americana, roots and darker folk music.”

Support will come from Songs of the Siren, a local duo.

Tickets, priced at £10, are available from 01790 752936.

Fifty per cent of ticket sales and profits made will be donated to the charity.