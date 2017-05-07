Entertainment from six-piece

A ‘totally different, crazy and triumphant’ six-piece is coming to The Storehouse, in Skegness.

The Oxford Concert Party will perform next Thursday, May 11, at 7.30pm, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring.

Their musical repertoire ranges from Vivaldi, Piazzolla to French cafe music and Irish/Scottish numbers.

The band formed in 1992, and have since performed across the UK, and even in Holland and Italy.

At the Edinburgh Festival they were voted Pick of the Fringe, and have also had airplay on BBC Radio 2, BBC Radio 3, and BBC Radio 4.

In the press, they are described as ‘totally different, crazy and triumphant with a peculiar vitality’.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £9 for members, and £3 for children between 10 and 18-years-old, from 01754 765645 or 01754 764724, and on the door.

For more on Lincolnshire Rural Touring, visit: www.lincsruraltouring.co.uk