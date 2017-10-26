Enjoy ‘Thriller’ of a show

A West End musical paying tribute to The King of Pop is making a special visit to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, this Halloween.

Thriller Live, which has been seen by more than four million people in 30 countires, is at the venue in Grand Parade from Tuesday, October 31, to Saturday, November 4.

Thriller Live is coming to Skegness just in time for Halloween. EMN-171019-120854001

Audiences will be treated to hits including The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, They Don’t Care About Us, and Thriller.

An Embassy Theatre spokesman said: “Thriller Live continues to moonwalk around the world, taking you on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael’s 45 year musical history.

“You will experience over two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion, this is a show that you will never forget.”

The press describe it as ‘An exuberant blast’, ‘A theatrical extravaganza’, and ‘a breathtaking celebration’ which is ‘quite literally, thrilling’.

Shows are at 7.30pm each day, with an extra 2.30pm show on Saturday, November 4.

Tickets, priced between £24 and £28 for adults, and £20 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk