Enjoy real ales at three-day festival

Gosberton Public Hall is set to host its first ever three-day real ale festival this weekend.

The hall was built in 1872, and the event is believed to be the first ever beer festival to be held at the hall since 1905 , when the restriction on sale and consumption of alcohol was lifted.

From Friday, December 2, to Sunday, December 4, you can enjoy real ale beers and ciders from local breweries.

There will also be a small selection of wines, as well as non-alchoholic drinks, tea and coffee and hot snacks.

All profits generated from the event will go to the upkeep of Gosberton Public Hall.

On Friday and Saturday, the festival will run from 11am to 11pm and on Sunday from 12-4pm.

The festival follows a number of fundraising efforts organised by trustees to raise money for the public hall which has been recently renovated.