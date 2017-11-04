Enjoy hit after hit at show in Skegness

A folk band who emerged from Tyneside in the 70s are bringing a new show to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Lindisfarne: Nicely In Tune will be at the venue in Grand Parade next Friday, November 10.

The band started out in the 70s and quickly gained a reputation as one of British rock’s most original bands.

Their first hit Meet Me On The Corner, penned by band member Rod Clements, paved the way for the band’s top selling album, Fog On The Tyne, which was released in 1972.

The original line-up of Lindisfarne called it a day in 2003, but the band have now reformed as a six-piece.

Lindisfarne includes founder member Rod Clements, as well as Dave Hull-Denholm, Steve Daggett, Charlie Harcourt, Ian Thomson and Paul Thompson.

The show will features hit songs from Lindisfarne such as Meet Me On The Corner, Fog On The Tyne, Lady Eleanor, Call Of The Wild, Run For Home and Clear White Light.

A spokesman for the band said: “Lindisfarne’s power to galvanise festival and concert audiences remains undimmed and is guaranteed to get the crowd on its feet and singing along.”

Lindisfarne: Nicely In Tune starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £27, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.