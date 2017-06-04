Enjoy a night at the Oscars

A Skegness drama school are putting on a performance at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Lisa Jay Stage Institute present A Night At the Oscars next Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10.

The play will pay homage to great and influential entertainers from the last 100 years.

Audiences will be taken on a journey through film, television, music, iconic figures and trendsetters

A spokesman for the show said: “Sit back, relax and enjoy a star-studded performance with singing, dancing and acting by the students of The Lisa Jay Institute.”

Shows are at 7pm on Friday, June 9, and 2pm and 7pm on Saturday, June 10.

Tickets are priced at £15.50 for adults, £13.50 for seniors, and £10.50 for children.

To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk.

You can also call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.