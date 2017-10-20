Enjoy a feel good evening at the Embassy Theatre

An ultimate feel good show is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Timeless Theatre Productions present Memories Are Made of This at the venue in Grand Parade on Wednesday, October 25, at 2pm.

With more than 160 costumes, humour from some of the UK’s top comedians and a superb cast of singers and dancers, there is something for everyone in this feel good touring spectacular.

A show spokesman said: “This fast moving, rollercoaster of a journey through some of the greatest songs of the 50s, 60s and 70s will be a show you are sure to remember.

“Come along and enjoy some of the greatest songs ever written.”

Audiences will be treated to songs from top musicians including Brenda Lee, Frank Sinatra, Dolly Parton, Elvis Presley, Barry Manilow, Michael Bublè and many more.

The cast is made up of both West End and international vocalists.

Of the show, the press say ‘visually stunning, incredible performances, an all round fantastic show, absolutely brilliant’.

Memories Are Made Of This comes from the producers of Memory Lane, All Our Yesterdays and Rolling Back The Years.

Tickets, priced at £16.50, are available online from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or from the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.