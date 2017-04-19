‘Dynamite’ show in resort

A musical journey through the career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, endorsed by the singer himself, is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Derek Block in association with LHQ present Let’s Hang On: The Music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons this Friday, April 21, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be transported back to the early 1950s when Frankie first joined the group with Bob Gaudio, still recognised as one of the greatest songwriters of all time.

The cast will also try something rarely attempted in live productions, an acacpella section.

A spokesman for the show said: “You will hear the story of these blue-collar boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own sound, and took the world by storm all before the age of 30.”

They will hear hits including Grease, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back To You, Big Girls Don’t Cry and the finale Let’s Hang On.

The show has had rave reviews from the likes of Frankie Valli, (‘You guys are dynamite’), The Paul O’Grady Show, (‘These guys are absolutely brilliant’,) and the BBC, (‘An authentic masterpiece’.)

Tickets for the show are priced at £23.50 for adults, £22 for seniors and £12 for children.

To book, visit: www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.