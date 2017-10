There will be a chance to watch and sing along to the iconic movie Rocky Horror Picture Show in Skegness this week.

The Rocky Horror Singalong party will take place at the Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, next Friday, October 13, from 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £5, are available from www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk

Fancy dress encouraged.

Suitable for over 18s only.