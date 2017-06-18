Discover mice trail in Alford

The Great Alford Mouse Trail is coming to the town from Saturday, July 8, to Sunday, July 23.

Children and adults from the area have helped make and decorate the mice.

Made from recycled materials, they will be situated all around the town.

Smaller mice, made from wool, fabric and painted plaster, will be hidden in and around the market square.

Used milk cartons will also be used to make containers for mice, and will be stuffed with seasonal bedding.

Containers will be placed at the front of St Wilfrid’s Church.

The trail will also include a competition for everyone.

For more, search for The Great Alford Mouse Trail on Facebook.