Dickens novel on stage in Skegness area

A theatrical adpation of a Charles Dickens novel is coming to the Skegness area next week.

Northumberland Theatre Company present Barnaby Rudge at St Paul’s Baptist Church Hall, in Skegness, on Wednesday, October 11, at 7.30pm.

There will also be a show on Sunday, October 15, at Alford Corn Exchange, at 7.30pm.

Adapted by Stewart Howson and directed by Gillian Hambleton, the play focuses on Barnaby, a young man drawn into the Gordon Riots of the late 18th century when a storm was falsely whipped up about an impending Catholic takeover of Britain.

It involves murder, conspiracy, blackmail and abduction.

Stewart said: “We are going to play down or even completely ignore many of the other wonderful characters and subplots and follow Barnaby’s exciting story and await his fate with bated breath”.

Barnaby Rudge is part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring, which brings high quality theatre to remote areas.

It is in association with East Lincolnshire Arts.

Tickets for Wednesday, October 11, are priced at £10 for adults, £9 for East Lincolnshire Arts committee members, and £3 for students.

To book, call 01754 881176.

Tickets for Sunday, October 15, are priced at £9.50 for adults, and £7.50 for concessions.

To book, call 01507 463666.