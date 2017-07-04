Dance, magic and musicals in production

A popular touring theatre company is set to perform at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

County Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (COADS) present Out of the Hat this Saturday, July 8, at 7.30pm.

Audiences will be treated to an evening of song, dance and laughter, with a magical twist supplied by Brian Hellyer.

The show will feature numbers from some of the most popular modern and traditional musicals including Mary Poppins, We Will Rock You and Starlight Express.

A spokesman for the show said: “With a wave of a magic wand, we will bring the world of musical theatre to life before your very eyes. You just won’t believe what we can pull Out of the Hat.”

Tickets priced at £12 for adults and £10 for concessions are available from www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk or the box office on 01754 879262.