The East Coast Players are recreating three episodes of Dad’s Army at the Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Prince George Steet, Skegness.

Shows run from next Thursday, August 24, to Sunday, August 27.

They start at 7.30pm each evening.

Tickets priced at £12 for adults and £9 for seniors are available from www.neverlandtheatre.co.uk