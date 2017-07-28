Search

Concert in Spilsby as part of annual music festival

No Caption ABCDE EMN-170118-171822001
An evening of music will take place at St James’s Church, in Spilsby.

Solem Quartet will perform on Friday, August 4, at 7.30pm.

The concert is part of the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival. For tickets visit www.licmf.org.uk