Concert in Spilsby as part of annual music festival

An evening of music will take place at St James’s Church, in Spilsby.
Solem Quartet will perform on Friday, August 4, at 7.30pm.
The concert is part of the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival. For tickets visit www.licmf.org.uk
An evening of music will take place at St James’s Church, in Spilsby.
Solem Quartet will perform on Friday, August 4, at 7.30pm.
The concert is part of the Lincolnshire International Chamber Music Festival. For tickets visit www.licmf.org.uk
Almost Done!
Registering with Skegness Standard means you're ok with our terms and conditions.