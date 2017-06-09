Coming of age in production

A comedic play will be performed at Spilsby Theatre, in Church Street.

MJS Productions present The 69 Shades of Beige on Wednesday, June 14, at 7.30pm.

The play follows a college leaver who lives with his mum, and dwells on how dull his life is.

His fortunes suddenly change when he wins money on a scratch card, and takes his friend to Spain for a holiday.

It stars Nikki Law, Danielle Stark and Matt Sargent.

On The 69 Shades of Beige, Matt said: “The show promises to have plenty of laughs, reams of larger than life characters and the odd moment of poignancy too.”

The play is not recommended for those under the age of 13.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, and £9.50 for concessions.

To reserve a ticket, call 01790 752936.

For details, visit www.spilsbytheatre.com