Comedy coming to theatre venue

The East Coast Players are to present The Ladykillers at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre.

The Ladykillers is a classic black comedy, starring a sweet old lady, Mrs Wilberforce, who is pitted against by a gang of criminal misfits.

Professor Marcus and his gang rent rooms in the ladies house and plot to involve her in their next heist job.

Ruth Brennan stars as Mrs Wilberforce, Jon Molson as Professor Marcus, Douglas Smith as the Major Courtney, Dave Houghton as Harry, Dean Revill as Louis, Steve Kent as One Round and Alan Watkinson as the Constable.

Shows run from this Friday, April 28, to Monday, May 1.

Tickets are £12 for adults and £9 for seniors, from www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk