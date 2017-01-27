Comedian Russell Brand set for Skegness’ Embassy Theatre

Critically acclaimed comedian Russell Brand is set to take to the stage in Skegness, it has been announced today (Friday).

The star will make his first visit to the Embassy Theatre, in Grand Parade, on Thursday, June 15, as part of a new stand-up tour of UK and Ireland.

Titled RE:BIRTH, the show takes inspiration from Brand becoming a father for the first time last year.

In the publicity material that accompanies today’s announcement, audiences are told to expect Brand wrestling with such questions as what is real, who are we, and where did this baby come from, while ‘unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death’.

Of the show, Brand said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me, or worse, date someone like me?”

Since rising to fame in 2003, Brand has established himself as one of the world’s most celebrated comedians, being hailed in the press for ‘arena-level stand-up that asks us to think as well as laugh’.

In addition to stand-up, he has made a name for himself as a broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, and political commentator, as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

Theatre manager Pollyanne Trapmore-Shaw said: “We are delighted to add Russell to our jam-packed 2017 calendar. His visit will be another first for our venue and yet another highly sought after new comedian for our audience to enjoy.”

Tickets go on general release via the Embassy Box Office from Friday, February 3, or online at embassytheatre.co.uk.