Classes to suit everyone at Alford Craft Market

There are a number of creative workshops taking place at Alford Craft Market.

On Saturday, January 21, enjoy a lampwork bead-making day from 10.30am to 3.30pm for £40.

There is also an acrylic painting workshop with Carey Jones on the same day from 10.30am to 4.30pm for £25.

On Sunday, January 22, make satin for marbled lampshades.

There are also a variety of classes taking place in February.

On Wednesday, February 1, learn how to make a poppy brooch with Sue Hawkmoon for £25.

Take part in a six-week course in pottery design and decoration, starting on Sunday, February 5.

The course ends on Sunday, March 12 and costs £120.

For details of classes and to book, visit: www.alfordcraftmarket.co.uk