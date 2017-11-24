Christmas market in Spilsby kicks off area’s festive celebrations

The countdown to Christmas starts in the Skegness area this weekend, with a Christmas market and lights switch-on in Spilsby.

Hosted by Spilsby Town Council, the market on Saturday, November 25 will start at 3pm, with the lights switch on at 6pm.

It will be held on the central car park.

The Skegness Christmas lights will light up on Thursday, November 30, outside the Hildreds Shopping Centre.

Entertainment will start at 5pm, and the Christmas parade will then head to Lumley Road from 6.15pm.

The switch-on at 7pm will be led by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Danny Brookes, Lincs FM presenter Rob Hammond and Santa Claus.

A spokesman from Skegness Town Council said: “The council looks forward to welcoming everyone to the switch-on outside the Hildreds Centre.”

Spilsby Rotary Club will hold its Cracker Day market at the Franklin Hall on Saturday, December 2. The event from 10am to 4pm includes various art and craft stalls, bacon butties and refreshments to keep people warm and, of course, Santa will be in his grotto for the morning.

A local choir who will be entertaining at various times during the day.

Children from four local schools are making cards for the Christmas card competition, with prizes are kindly donated by Sill and Betteridge Solicitors.

On the same day, Chapel St Leonards parish council will switch on its lights in the village green at 6pm, with carol singing, a barbecue and mulled wine beforehand.

On Saturday, December 9, the Hildreds Shoping Centre will then host a Victorian Christmas market.

It includes a giant snow globe with Elvis the energetic elf, who will perform on the hour.