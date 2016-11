A Christmas Fair is to be held at Seathorne Primary School, in Winthorpe, next month.

The event will take place at the Count Alan Road school on Friday, December 9, from 4pm. Visitors can expect such attractions as a tombola, Name the Elf, stalls – including a Marks and Spencer pop-up shop – and Santa’s grotto.

The event, a fundraiser for the school, is being organised by the Parents and Friends Association chairman Kristy Wilkinson.