Chocks away as annual air show is back in East Kirkby

Thousands are expected to turn out to an annual air show which is set to return to East Kirkby this weekend.

East Kirkby Air Show will be held at the Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre on Saturday, August 5.

Tickets are limited to 5,000, so people are urged to book early to avoid disappointment.

Attractions on the day will include 1940 dancers and re-enactors, flying displays, trade stalls, vintage cars, and Lancaster taxiing runs, following her restoration work.

The event is running from 9am to 5pm.

Tickets in advance are priced at £19.50 for adults and seniors, £6 for children aged six to 16, and free for under six.

They are available from www.lincsaviation.co.uk

Remaining tickets will be sold on the gate for £22 for adults and seniors, and the same price as above for children.

Silver supporters of the museum can buy tickets for £10, and it is free for gold supporters.

For updates, search for Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre on Facebook.