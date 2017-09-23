Celebrating an ELO milestone

A tribute show celebrating the 40th anniversary of a landmark rock/pop album is coming to Skegness.

The ELO Experience will be at the Embassy Theatre next Friday, September 29, at 7.30pm.

The show will pay tribute to the legacy left by Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra, as well as the release of the album Out of the Blue 40 years ago.

Between 1972 and 1986, the band had hits including Evil Woman, Living Thing, and the iconic track Mr Blue Sky.

Last year Jeff Lynne’s ELO returned to prominence as the band released a new album entitled Alone In The Universe, followed by a UK and worldwide tour.

The show will include new material and songs from Out of the Blue to continue celebrations of its 40th year.

Tickets priced at £23.50 for adults, and £15 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or 01507 613100.