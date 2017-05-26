Britain’s Got Talent star joins cast of show coming to Skegness

It has been announced today (Friday) that former Britain’s Got Talent winner George Sampson will join the cast of Our House - The Madness Musical.

The touring show is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness, from Tuesday, September 5, to Saturday, September 9.

Following his Britain’s Got Talent win, George appeared in Street Dance 2 and Street Dance 3D, as well as Emmerdale and Waterloo Road.

He also made his West End debut in the musical Into The Hoods.

Other cast members who have been announced recently are Deena Payne, Jason Kajdi and Sophie Matthew.

The show will follow Joe Casey who takes the girl of his dreams, Sarah, out on a first date.

When then police show up, Joe must choose to either run or stay with Sarah.

Our House was first staged in London’s West End from October 2002, and won the 2003 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

This tour will be directed by Immersion Theatre’s James Tobias and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, the resident choreographer of Matilda The Musical.

Tickets for the show at the Embassy Theatre are on sale now.

For prices and showtimes, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk