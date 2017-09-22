Bikers return for event in Skegness

Bikers from across the country will be heading out on the highway to join a parade in Skegness next weekend in aid of charity.

The Skegness Light Parade, in association with the Goldwing Owners Club of Great Britain, will take place on Saturday, September 30.

The event is now in its fourth year, and attracts more than 100 bikers from all over the UK.

The Skegness Light Parade raises funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) with last year’s event raising £2,500.

It is organised by Lincolnshire Goldwing Region, a group of Honda Goldwing owners.

Organiser and Lincolnshire representative Mark Sands (Sandy) said: “I just want it to be bigger and better each year and raise more money for the RNLI.”

Sandy and his late wife Jayne Sands came up with the idea for The Skegness Light Parade after attending a similar event.

There will be a static display of Honda Goldwings at the RNLI Skegness Lifeboat Station, in Tower Esplande, from 10am to 3pm. The parade will then leave the Lifeboat Station at 7.30pm and travel along the promenade.

From 9.30pm, there will then be an awards presentation, charity raffle draw and grand total of fundraising announced.

For details, visit www.lincswings.co.uk