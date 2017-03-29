Bang a gong at the Embassy

The iconic sights and sounds of glam rockers T.Rex will be brought to Skegness this week courtesy of a top tribute act – and a life-long fan.

T.Rextasy play The Embassy Theatre on Friday, at 7.30pm.

The act have performed internationally and been endorsed by no less than the family of T.Rex’s late flamboyant frontman, Marc Bolan – as well as his estate, catalogue management, and former T.Rex band members.

The show comes as part of a tour commemorating 40 years since Bolan died.

In addition, it also marks what would have been singer-songwriter’s 70th birthday and 25 years since T.Rextasy formed – a time when the tribute scene was nonexistent in the UK, says singer Danielz.

“The tribute thing happened in Australia because no one wanted to go there and tour,” he said. “In the UK there was no such thing. The only time that word ‘tribute’ came up was when a national newspaper called the News of the World did a review of us and they called us a tribute band. I thought ‘oh, that must be what we are’.”

Danielz formed T.Rextasy after suffering a number of near-misses in his attempts to break into the music industry.

He said: “I was sitting in a pub, this was about 1991, and I’m thinking I’m fed of all this. I’m just going to go out there and play music I have grown up with and loved all my life and that can only be Marc Bolan’s music.

“Suddenly I found myself doing a lot more gigs than I thought I was going to do. It went full time very very quickly. It took me by surprise.”

Tickets are priced at £23.50 for adults, £13.50 for children.

Box office: 01507 613100.