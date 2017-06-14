Band celebrating 20 years of touring

A tribute band which is celebrating 20 years of touring is coming to the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Derek Block Productions present The Illegal Eagles this Saturday, June 17, at 7.30pm.

They are a leading tribute act to influential 70s rock band, The Eagles.

The band was formed in 1997, and is made up of Phil Aldridge, Trevor Newnham, Al Vosper, Greg Webb, Garreth Hicklin, Tony Kiley and latest addition, Christian Phillips.

A spokesman said: “Their impressive mastery of the Eagles distinctive sound has made them one of the most sought after shows of their kind in the world.”

To celebrate their 20th anniversary, the band promise their strongest and most popular show to date.

Audiences will hear hits from The Eagles including Hotel California, Take It Easy, Lyin’ Eyes, Take It To The Limit, Life In The Fast Lane and much more.

In the press, The Illegal Eagles are described as ‘accomplished and proficient players’ and ‘flawless in their delivery both musically and vocally’.

Tickets for the show are priced at £23.50 for adults, £22.50 for concessions, and £12 for children.

They are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk or by calling the Embassy Theatre box office on 01507 613100.

For more on The Illegal Eagles, visit www.illegaleagles.com