Autumn craft fair at village church near Boston

An autumn craft fair is to be held at a village church near Boston this weekend.

On Saturday, November 11, St Mary’s Church, in Frampton, will be open to visitors for the craft event.

Attractions will include more than 20 craft and gift stalls, a raffle, refreshments and cake stall, children’s stall, locally grown vegetables and books.

Organisers promise ‘something for everyone’ and ‘an ideal place to do some Christmas shopping’.

The craft fair will be held between 10.30am and 3.30pm.

All are welcome to attend the free event.