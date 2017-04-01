Audiences go back to the 1960s with play

Be transported back to the 60s with a theatre production in St Paul’s Baptist Church, in Skegness.

Badapple Theatre Company present Eddie and The Gold Tops, as part of Lincolnshire Rural Touring, next Tuesday, April 4.

Written and directed by Kate Bramley, the story follows Eddie, a much loved milkman who rises to fame in the frenzy of 1963 music.

It features original songs and music from SONY award-winning singer songwriter Jez Lowe.

Starring are Jack Alexander, Jem Dobbs and Kaitlin Howard.

In the press, the show is described as fizzing with ‘life, energy and humour’.

The show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are priced at £10 for adults, £9 for members and £3 for those between the age of three and 10.

To book, call the box office on 01754 765645.

For more on Lincolnshire Rural Touring, visit www.lincsruraltouring.co.uk