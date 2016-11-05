The changing face of agriculture is explored in new exhibition

An exhibition will show how Lincolnshire’s countryside has alterded in the past 20 years.

Photographer Rosie Beddington has returned to the site in Lincolnshire she documented in an exhibition Rural People Rural Lives in 1997.

Rosie’s black and white, hand printed and digital images will show changes caused by technology, market forces and government policy.

Rural People Rural Lives - A Changed Landscape will be at The Collection Museum, Lincoln, December 13 to January 8.

Visit: www.thecollectionmuseum.com