‘Say cheese!’: Pupils at Ingoldmells school have new skill

Pupils at Ingoldmells Academy learned a new skill last month when Wrates Photographers visited the school.

The company have a base in Skegness, and delivered a series of workshops for pupils throughout the day.

Youngsters from the reception class to Year 6 learned more about the world of photography, and found out about having a career in the photography industry.

In the workshops, they looked at the history of photography, how photographs tell a story, how to take photographs, and about what equipment to use.

Karen Hand, administrator at the academy said: “All the children thoroughly enjoyed the day and the workshops certainly inspired some of the pupils to consider photography as a potential career in the future.”