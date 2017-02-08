New £600k heritage initiative aims to help people discover more about Lincolnshire

A £600,000 project aiming to help people discover more about Lincolnshire’s historic landscapes has launched.

The Layers of History initiative is a three-year scheme designed to give communities across the county the chance to explore the rich history of the landscape around them.

It is being run by Heritage Lincolnshire, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), Lincolnshire County Council, West Lindsey District Council, the Armed Forces Community Covenant, and the Lincolnshire Wold Countryside Service.

Centuries of human activity have left successive ‘layers’ of evidence in the landscape, say Heritage Lincolnshire.

The project will show people how to recognise the characteristics of each layer and learn to ‘read’ the historic development of the landscape.

The charity plans to visit eight sites, with two chosen so far – Revesby Estate and Abbey and Freiston Shore.

Across the three years of the project, Heritage Lincolnshire hope to engage more than 250 volunteers.

The charity’s chief executive officer Liz Bates said: “We are very excited to be launching this project. Working with volunteers and enabling communities to explore their heritage is central to the aims of our charity and this programme will be a fantastic way to learn new skills, meet new people and get out and about in the Lincolnshire countryside.”

Fundraising will continue as Heritage Lincolnshire hope to expand the current anticipated scope of the project and a crowdfunding campaign will be launched shortly to raise the funds required.

If you are interested in getting involved with the project as a volunteer, or would like to know more, contact Heritage Lincolnshire on 01529 461499, via www.heritagelincolnshire.org/layers or on htladmin@heritagelincolnshire.org

Those taking part in the Layers of History project, will have the chance to take part in such activities as: walkover surveys; earthwork surveys; fieldwalking; building surveys and recordings; geophysical surveys; churchyard surveys; historic hedgerow/tree surveys; environmental archaeology surveys; ecology/species surveys; and map, aerial photograph/LiDAR image studies.

These will be supported by documentary research for each study site. This research will take place at public archives and private collections.

Volunteers will receive professional training in all survey and research methods and will benefit from professional support and guidance throughout, Heritage Lincolnshire says.