Lincolnshire ‘fugitives’ wanted for Channel 4’s new Hunted series

Channel 4 is looking for people from the Lincolnshire area to participate in its new Hunted series.

A prize of £100,000 is up for grabs and the show will cover reasonable pre-agreed loss of earnings.

Its promotional poster says: “Have you ever wondered if you’ve got what it takes to disappear and go on the run, testing your wits to evade capture from some of the best hunters on the planet?

“We’re looking for aspiring ‘fugitives’ of all ages, men and women, to take part and do whatever it takes to disappear in 21st Century Britain.

“Perhaps you fancy your chances by going it alone, or maybe you’d like to escape with your family, friends or colleagues.”

“A prize of £100,000 will be shared equally between the fugitives who successfully evade capture.”

To apply, go to www.huntedapplications.com.