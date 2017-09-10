FILM REVIEW: The Limehouse Golem (15)

“I just follow the threads.”

Before Jack the Ripper there was another deviant serial killers on the murky streets of London - this one known as The Limehouse Golem.

This cinematic adaption by the awesome Jane ‘Kick Ass’ Goldman is based on the novel Dan Leno and the Limehouse Golen.

It comes packing a superb cast, an eerie, unsettling feel and some gruesome murder most foul.

From the moment Lizzie Cree (Olivia ‘Art3mis in Ready Player One’ Cooke) finds her an overbearing husband and failed playwright John Cree (Sam ‘The Riot Club’ Reid) dead, the clock is ticking to discover if and why she poisoned him.

Might it be that Cree was actually the Golem responsible for killing men, women and children across the city.

If so did Lizzie suspect him and put an end to his reign of terror? Or was she just fed up with his demands and controlling nature?

Detective John Kildare (Bill ‘Love Actually’ Nighy) is put in charge of catching the Golem as the media frenzy around the killings grows.

Can he find evidence to unmask the true identity of the Golem and possibly save Lizzie from being hung into the bargain?

The problem for Kildre is that he’s being set up to take the fall in the high profile case that those in power are seeing as a toxic case that may not be easily resolved.

As well as Cree, there are three other names on his possible killer list.

These include Karl Marx, (yes that one), Dan Leno (Douglas Booth) who is a friend of Lizzie and George Gissing (Morgan Watkins).

The filmmakers have fun by showing us how each of the four suspects would look as the Golem in flashbacks to the horrific crimes.

The unsavoury world of the music hall where Lizzie Cree grew up after suffering abuse as a child gives a carnival backdrop to the tense murder investigation and helps light the tension with some comedy knees up numbers.

The murders themselves are grim to the point that this could be seen as a Victorian ‘Se7en’ and Kildare has his work cut out for him to follow the trail of death.

If you have a hankering for an effective, devilish mystery, taking a trip to Limehouse’s gas-lit streets is a satisfying way to advance the autumn chill.