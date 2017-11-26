Ex-Skegness Standard editor spreading news of debut novel

A former editor of the Skegness Standard will be signing copies of his debut novel at an event in the resort next week.

John Cowpe, 67, published Ill Winds under the pseudonym of John Pendleton in 2015.

Now, on the back of some glowing reviews, he is looking to raise its profile among people in his home town.

“I’ve had some really positive reviews so I thought I would try to let more local people know about it,” he said.

The book is a tale of lust and infidelity set in Scotland’s Isle of Skye, with a bitter feud over a wind farm development the backdrop for events. It also takes a look at second sight, that mysterious and unwelcome gift claimed to afflict some Highlanders, John says.

Readers have hailed it as a ‘thoroughly enjoyable page turner’ .

John, who was editor of the Standard from 1986 to 2007, will be at Skegness Library, in Roman Bank, all day on Thursday, November 30, signing copies of the book.

He said: “I am extremely grateful to the staff at Skegness Library for their encouragement in allowing me to carry out a book signing session.”

Ill Winds is also available from Amazon Books and on Amazon Kindle.