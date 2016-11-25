Craft fun at Alford Christmas Markets

Alford will host its Christmas craft markets starting this weekend.

The markets are on Saturday, November 26 and Sunday, November 27 and also on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday December 4.

The events will be held at Alford Corn Exchange, Market Place from 10am to 4pm each day and admission is free.

There will be live music, quality craft stalls, children’s crafts and a homemade tea shop.

Stalls will be selling felt pictures, hand painted children’s toys, shaving brushes, magnifying glasses and much more.

On Sunday, November 27 and Sunday, December 4 there will be free children’s clay sessions at the Christmas craft market.

On Saturday, December 3, you can make clay candy canes with Charlotte Martin at a cost of £1 per child.

A spokesman for Alford Craft Market said: “The weekends offer the chance to see the best of the area’s talented makers presenting their own work. Find something original, as a gift or treat yourself.”