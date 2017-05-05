Burgh-le-Marsh school’s success at dance competition

Young dance talent from the Skegness area have impressed at national competition.

Little Gems Academy, in Burgh le Marsh, is run by Gemma Marshall, who recently took pupils to the BDO British Street Dance Championships, held in Blackpool.

They competed in various classes throughout the day.

Under 16 advanced team Impact, made up of Skegness’ Grace Panrucker, Emilia Piekorz, and Megan Meeds, Boston’s Rebecca Luckham, and Mablethorpe’s Isabelle Jenkinson, placed second in Britain in the teams category.

Isabelle, Rebecca and Emilia plus Skegness’ Mieya Grace, competed in the quads section, placing fourth in the under 14s category.

Gemma said: “It was fantastic. Some of the younger people have never been to a competition before.”