Artist debuts new exhibition at the Embassy Theatre

An exhibition of work created by a Lincolnshire artist is currently on display at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

Entitled Face Up and Chill Out, the exhibition features portraits and Lincolnshire landscapes painted by Alan Lowes.

It will be on display at the venue in Grand Parade until Sunday, November 6.

Alan uses faces and figures to portray issues, ideas and stories, with his work influenced by mythology, surrealism and metamorphosis.

A spokesman added: “In recent years Alan has begun to develop his own impressionist technique to paint and document the local landscape.

“Alan seeks to achieve a sense of calm and serenity through his depictions of this lightly populated county.”

Visitors can view the exhibition during opening hours at the Embassy Theatre.

For further details, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk or call 01507 613100.