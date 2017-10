Audiences are invited to an evening with Ricky Valance at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness, this Saturday, October 14, at 7pm.

Ricky will perform hits such as Tell Laura I Love Her, and will also chat to Gary Starr.

Tickets, priced at £15 for adults and £13 for seniors, are available from www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk