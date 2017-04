Allo Allo fans are in for a treat this Saturday, April 22, at Neverland Theatre and Arts Centre, in Skegness.

That’s Entertainment Productions presents Allo Allo Again.

It stars Sue Hodge from Allo Allo Live and Keith ‘Paddington’ Richards on the piano.

The show is at 6.30pm.

For tickets, visit: www.neverlandartscentre.co.uk