A-peal-ing event makes a return

More than 50 varieties of apple will be on show when Gunby Hall and Gardens’ popular Apple Day returns on Sunday, October 8.

The event take places at the National Trust property, near Spilbsy, from 11am to 5pm.

Visitors will have the chance to buy apple trees and bags of apples, freshly plucked from the trees; bring their own ‘mystery’ apples from their garden to have them identified by experts, who will be able to give advice on how to best look after the tree on which they grew; and try their hand at pressing apples, before drinking some of the fresh juice produced.

In addition, there will be trade and craft stalls, apple-based treats at the Gunby tea-room, plus three floors of Gunby Hall and eight acres of garden to explore.

“Apple Day is one of the highlights of the year and our many visitors love to see the impressive variety of apples and pears that are grown in our grounds,” said gunby visitor experience manager Astrid Gatenby.

Admission is priced at £8.75 for house and gardens, £6.25 for gardens only (concessions available),and free for National Trust members and under fives.

Enquiries: 01754 890102.

* An exhibition by Lincolnshire artist Mike Finney at Gunby Hall’s Orchard Gallery closes on Monday, October 9.

Covering 10 years’ work, it is titled Observations, Recollections and Reflections.