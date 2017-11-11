A night you won’t forget at The Embassy Theatre

Legends from the 60s are coming together for one night at the Embassy Theatre, in Skegness.

The Sensational 60s Experience will be at the venue in Grand Parade next Saturday, November 18, at 7.30pm.

Performing will be Mike Pender, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Fortunes, and The New Amen Corner.

The Searchers enjoyed hits such as Needles and Pins, but Mike left the band in 1985.

Mike is currently performing The Searchers hits such as Sugar and Spice and Sweets For My Sweet.

Chris Farlowe, originally from Chris Farlowe and The Thunderbirds, has gone on to release hits such as Out Of Time and Let The Heartaches Begin.

Herman’s Hermits had more than 23 top 20 singles and 10 hit albums.

Their hits include Silhouettes, Something Is Happening, and I’m Into Something Good.

The Fortunes produced classics such as Here It Comes Again, Storm in a Teacup and You’ve Got Your Troubles.

Completing the line up is The New Amen Corner, who will entertain audiences with If Paradise Is Half As Nice and Bend Me Shape Me.

An Embassy Theatre spokesman said: “With the definite feel good factor this is must see 60’s show for 2017.”

Tickets, priced at £28 for adults and £13 for children, are available from www.embassytheatre.co.uk