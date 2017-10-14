80s stars come together for show in Skegness

Eighties hitmakers Midge Ure, The Christians and Altered Images featuring Clare Grogan are coming to Skegness.

The show will be at the Embassy Theatre on Friday, October 20, at 7.30pm.

Clare Grogan will also be appearing. EMN-170610-143658001

Midge Ure was in bands including Thin Lizzy and Visage - but will be best well known for his work with Ultravox.

The singer also wrote and produced Band Aid’s Do They Know It’s Christmas? with Bob Geldof.

Midge will perform hits including If I Was, Fade To Grey and Vienna.

Of the tour, Midge said: “I want to revisit some material that I’ve not really been able to perform with the recent acoustic line up.”

Garry Christian, from The Christians, is coming to Skegness. EMN-170410-155059001

To honour 30 years, The Christians have released Sings and Strings, a re-interpretation of nine Mersey-soul Christians classics, plus You’ll Never Walk Alone.

The Christians said: “It’s our 30th anniversary and we thought what a great way to spend 30 dates in and around the UK belting out our hits.”

Altered Images were an early 1980s band led by Clare Grogan whose singles include Happy Birthday and Pinky Blue.

On the show, Clare said: “We are going to have beautiful music, fun, and in my case maybe some tears and we’ll be taking the whole audience with us.”

Call the box office on 01507 613100 or visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk to book tickets.