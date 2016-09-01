What’s on guide to events in Skegness area, starting September 1

TODAY
The Sound of Musicals, Skegness! Sea, Sand and a Janice Sutton Spectacular Show! Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm. Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.
FRIDAY
Acoustic night at Spilsby Theatre
ISLANDS IN THE STREAM, The Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers Story, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
New dance classes by Step By Step Dancing, Pensioners Hall, Grantham Drive, Skegness, every Friday evening from 6.30pm.
Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm. Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.
SATURDAY
Family Fun Day for Harrison, Burgh-le-Marsh Windmill, 10am to 4pm
Skegness Olympics Family Sports Day, Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10am to 4pm. Car booters welcome.
Russell Sparkes does Brave the Shave at Grosvenor House Hotel, North Parade, Skegness, 8pm.
Mercury - ‘Queen, The Legend Lives On’, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.
MONDAY
Skegness Swimming Club sessions start, Embassy Pool, 6pm
Palms Tai Chi Club , County Hotel, Skegness, 10am - 11.30am. Call 01754 610726 or just go along.
Short Mat Bowls at Irby and Bratoft Village Hall, 7pm start. Bar. £1 entry. Zumba Gold with Sam, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 10.30am–11:30am.
Pilates with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm.
TUESDAY
Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 7.30pm.
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm. Dancing Queen ‘The Concert’, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
