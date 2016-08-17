What’s On guide to events in Skegness area

TONIGHT
Joe Pasquale: One Man & His Bog, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Skegness Carnival Open Mic Night, The Suncastle, North Parade, Skegness, 8pm to 10pm.
THURSDAY
Skegness Carnival Children’s Disco, Grosvenor House Hotel, Skegness 7pm to 9pm.
Janice Sutton Productions present The Sound of Musicals, 7.30pm
Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm.
Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.
FRIDAY
Skegness Carnival Pet Show and Gala, Tower Gardens, Skegness, 10am to 4pm.
Skegness Carnival Quiz Night, celebrating end of carnival week, Grosvenor House Hotel. Skegness, 7pm to 9pm. Skegness Carnival Raffle will also be drawn during this event
Relaxed evening of Poetry and Spoken Word, Spilsby Theatre bar, 7.30pm.
That’ll Be The Day, Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Motown weekend at the Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 8pm to 2am (and Saturday). Live entertainment every night in the Jubilee Bar from 8.30am.
Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm. Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.
SATURDAY
Skegness Live and Learn Community Group “Teddy Bears Picnic”,
Tower Gardens Skegness, 10am to 4pm. Stalls, live band and entertainment, climbing wall and bouncy castle. Call Maggie Gray 07968756360.
Art Exhibition, St Mary’s Church, Winthorpe, 11am to 5pm. Until August 19.
Frankly Sinatra : Starring Stephen Triffit, Embassy centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.
SUNDAY
Skegness “Classic Wheels” Car Show, Skegness Water Leisure Park. Visitors can also take a ride on historic narrow gauge trains which demonstrate what it was like to travel to the front line trenches of World War One battlefields. There will be helicopter rides too from the Skegness Aerodrome, adjacent to the Walls Lane station of the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway,
Ken Dodd Happiness Show, Embassy, Skegness, 7.30pm.
MONDAY
Palms Tai Chi Club , County Hotel, Skegness, 10am - 11.30am. Call 01754 610726 or just go along.
Short Mat Bowls at Irby and Bratoft Village Hall, 7pm start. Bar. £1 entry. Zumba Gold with Sam, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 10.30am–11:30am.
Pilates with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm.
TUESDAY
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm.
