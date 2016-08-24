What’s on guide to events around Skegness, including Bank Holiday

TODAY
Peppa Pig’s Surprise, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 1pm, 4pm
THURSDAY
Rock ‘n’ Roll Summer Fete, Syne Hills Care Home, Syne Avenue, Skegness, 2pm to 4pm
Peppa Pig’s Surprise, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 10am, 1pm,
Book Club, Little Steeping Village Hall, 7pm.
Little Gems Dance Group, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 5–7pm.
FRIDAY
Jazz Night with The Lawrence Chapman Band, Spilsby Theatre, 8pm.
Let’s Hang On returns to the Embassy Theatre in Skegness with their award-winning celebration of the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, 7.30pm
Quiz Night, Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness, 8pm. Bingo, Burgh Windmill Granary, 7pm.
SATURDAY
I Am Team GB event, Skegness Cobra Ju Jitsu Club, Grosvenor Road Dance Centre, Skegness, 10am to 11am.
Some Guys Have All The Luck - The Rod Stewart Story, The embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
My Sweet Patootie, Spilsby Theatre, 7.30pm.
Alford Craft Market, Alford Manor House, 10am to 5pm
‘Knights of Skirbeck’ Medieval Madness – back by popular demand! The Village Church Farm, Skegness.
Family Fun Weekend, The Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness.
Sequence Dancing with Theresa & Byron Broome Entry, £6.75 inc Buffet, Imperial Ballroom, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7.30pm.
SUNDAY
Alford Craft Market, Alford Manor House, 10am to 5pm
‘Knights of Skirbeck’ Medieval Madness – back by popular demand! The Village Church Farm, Skegness.
Family Fun Weekend, The Welcome Inn, Burgh Road, Skegness.
Barry Steele and Friends as Roy Orbison ‘The Orbison Story’ 80th Birthday Tour, The Embassy Centre, Skegness. 7.30pm
MONDAY
‘Knights of Skirbeck’ Medieval Madness – back by popular demand! The Village Church Farm, Skegness.
Alford Craft Market, Alford Manor House, 10am to 5pm
Palms Tai Chi Club , County Hotel, Skegness, 10am - 11.30am. Call 01754 610726 or just go along.
Short Mat Bowls at Irby and Bratoft Village Hall, 7pm start. Bar. £1 entry. Zumba Gold with Sam, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 10.30am–11:30am.
Pilates with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm.
TUESDAY
Zumba Fitness with Michelle, Lillibet’s & Imperial Rooms, Grosvenor Hotel, Skegness, 7–8pm.
Dancing Queen ‘The Concert’, The Embassy Centre, Skegness, 7.30pm
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.