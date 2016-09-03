Rave On at Buddy tribute

Critically-acclaimed musical show Buddy - The Buddy Holly Show comes to Skegness next week.

From Tuesday to Saturday, there are six shows and if reviews are anything to go by, it is not to be missed.

A spokesman for the production said: “Although there have been many imitations Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story has stood the test of time.”

September 7 would have been the legendary singer’s 80th birthday, and what better place to celebrate his life than in Skegness.

Writer and Producer of Buddy - The Buddy Holly Show Alan Janes said: “Audiences aged 8 to 80 dance in the aisles every night to our enactment of the story of a young man whose musical career spanned an all-too-brief period but whose music will be remembered forever.”

Due to demand for tickets, the show is even announcing dates for 2017 and will play an additional 23 theatres next year.

Ticket prices range from £19.50 to £28 for adults, childrens are £10, and senior citizens can attend on September 7 for £21.

Prices are dependant on seating in the theatre stalls. To buy tickets visit: http://www.embassytheatre.co.uk/ and visit: http://www.buddythemusical.com/ for more about the show.