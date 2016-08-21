Props and Pistons returns to East Kirkby for Bank Holiday

Props and Pistons returns for its sixth year of bank holiday weekend fun.

On August 29, from 9.30am head to Lincolnshire Aviation Heritage Centre in East Kirkby.

Sponsors are Bush Tyres and Bridgestone Tyres, and funds raised are in aid of Bloodwise, formerly Leukemia and Lymphoma Research.

Feast your eyes upon Ferraris, Bentleys, Aston Martins and Porsches. Views in the sky will be equally as spectacular, with RAF Battle of Britain aircrafts making an appearance.

Spitfire, Hurricane and Lancaster along with P51 Mustang and P40 Kittyhawk will be taking to the skies.

There will be large scale Scalextric and a Formula 1 car on site for people to sit in.

Avro Lancaster NX611 or ‘Just Jane’ will also be doing taxi runs on the day.

Ben Bush, from Bush Tyres, said: “Props and Pistons has been running for six years, and the 2016 event promises to be a success.”

Tickets for the event are on sale via Lincoln Aviation Heritage Centre website and are £12 for adults, £4 for children from ages 10 to 15, and free for 10 and under.

Search Props and Pistons on Facebook to find the event. Organisers have asked those wanting to display cars at Props and Pistons to email enquiries@lincsaviation.co.uk with vehicle details, pictures and address. The event is well subscribed with cars this year, but cancellations could occur.